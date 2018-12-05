December 05, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 05 at 3:46AM HST until December 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Very windy, with an east wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trades will slightly weaken tonight through Thursday night, then strengthen once again late Friday through the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state in the wake of a passing front. A combination of an upper trough moving over the region and residual moisture associated with the tail-end of the front passing to the north will support increasing shower coverage over portions of the state through the weekend. Strong trades will likely hold through early next week.

