2018 Hawai‘i County Inauguration to Air on Nā Leo

Nā Leo TV will provide live televised coverage of the 2018 Inauguration of the Hawaiʻi County Council, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, slated to begin at noon. This ceremony is when the newly formed county council and its members are inaugurated into office at the Hilo Civic Auditorium in front of family, friends and the public.

You can find the ceremony airing on Spectrum Channel 55, online, and streaming via their mobile app, available in iOS and Google Play marketplaces. It will be able for rebroadcast throughout the week on their cable channels, and it will also be available via their video-on-demand.