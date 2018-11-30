New Hawai‘i Judges Sworn In

Judge Keith K. Hiraoka was sworn in as associate judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals and Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo was sworn in as judge of the District Court of the First Circuit by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

Family, friends, and colleagues filled the Supreme Court courtroom on Nov. 29, 2018, to celebrate this special occasion.

In addition to remarks made by Chief Justice Recktenwald, guest speakers were Hawai‘i State Bar Association President Howard K.K. Luke, Hawai‘i State Trial Judges Association President James H. Ashford, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Dr. Jackie Young, House of Representatives Majority Leader Della Au Belatti and Gov. David Y. Ige.

Judge Hiraoka will serve a 10-year term and Judge Kupau-Odo will serve a six-year term.

