Emergency Siren Test Set for Nov. 29 at Pohoiki

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (Hawai‘i-EMA and the Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency will conduct siren test at Pohoiki Beach Park on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, from noon to 1 p.m.

The siren will sound intermittently during that period to test for proper functioning.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency at (808) 935-0031.