AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency Siren Test Set for Nov. 29 at Pohoiki

By Big Island Now
November 29, 2018, 10:15 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2018, 10:58 AM)
×

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (Hawai‘i-EMA and the Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency will conduct siren test at Pohoiki Beach Park on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, from noon to 1 p.m.

The siren will sound intermittently during that period to test for proper functioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency at (808) 935-0031.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments