Taco Bell’s Live Más Scholarship Program Accepting Apps

The Taco Bell Foundation announced on Nov. 12, 2018, that it is ahead of schedule to meet its commitment to award $10 million in Live Más Scholarships by 2022, and more than doubled that commitment to a total of $21 million by 2021.

The Taco Bell Foundation is also opening its Live Más Scholarship application for the fourth consecutive year, with more than $4 million on the table for passionate young students, $1 million more than what was awarded this past year.

The launch came amid national attention on education access—during American Education Week and National Scholarship Month—to bolster awareness about the opportunities available to students.

“When we first committed to awarding $10 million, we never imagined we would be more than doubling it so quickly,” said Tina Nguyen, executive director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “We know that affordability is a major barrier to education, so we hope that by doubling our funding, we can double the number of doors opened for young people, and remove twice as many obstacles for innovators, creators and dreamers.”

The Live Más Scholarship program primarily supports post-secondary education and opportunities for students aged 16 to 24 to pursue their unique passions that may not necessarily fit into the typical “academic” or “athletic” scholarship categories.

The application requires a two-minute video describing your passion. No grades, essays or test scores are required. The application will close on Feb. 21, 2019, and winners will be announced in Spring 2019.

In this round, $4 million will be awarded, with scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 per student.

The Taco Bell Foundation will award $1 million to Taco Bell team members, including new scholarships and renewal scholarships (additional funds for those who have won in the past), and $3 million will go toward both new and renewal scholarships for young people nationwide.

In the first three years of the scholarship, the Taco Bell Foundation has already awarded $5.8 million in education support to nearly 600 students, including Taco Bell employees. Students in the program have also been given access to opportunities beyond finances, through workshops to help develop personal and professional skills and the Taco Bell Foundation’s partnership with MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership to foster relationship-building.

Check out some of the past winners here.

Apply online.