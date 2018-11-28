Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 21–28

Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 21–28November 28, 2018, 4:34 PM HST (Updated November 28, 2018, 4:34 PM)
The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Nov. 21 and 28, 2018:
Wednesday, Nov. 21
- A man was reported to be holding a machete yelling and screaming at people near the OfficeMax in Hilo around 6:30 p.m.
- In Kona, a report of a person with pants down around ankles with underwear on, standing in the business who refuses to leave.
- Medics are responding to the Puainako KTA Deli to a 40-year-old female employee who slipped and fell around 6:50 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 22
- Medics are responding to a person who was reported to be found unconscious in a bathtub and breathing on Leilani Avenue around 3:54 p.m. The male party is now conscious.
- In Kona a suspicious person is taking stuff out of a vehicle and throwing it over a guardrail.
- A person complained of loud roosters crowing since early morning hours, creating a disturbance in Kona.
- In Kona a person was throwing items out a window from a building.
Friday, Nov. 23
- A report has come in a of escalating domestics in the Black Sands area of Puna at 7:43 p.m. Parties involved sound intoxicated.
- In Kona, a person wearing only a “lava lava” around the waist, is yelling and screaming at people walking into a business at random.
- A person wearing a mask with sparkles, was reported to be yelling obscenities in a Kona business center.
- A person ran into a glass window/door in Kohala.
- A suspicious, possibly intoxicated person in Kona was pushing flower pots and other items over.
Saturday, Nov. 24
- A person complained of chickens in Kona
- In Kona, people were making residences/home in abandoned vehicles in front of a business and creating a disturbance
- A body was found on the side of a road in Fern Acres.
Sunday, Nov. 25
- Around 2:30 p.m. a report was made that someone had punched a hole in a county vehicle near the state building in Hilo to steal gasoline from the vehicle.
- Ten possible gunshots were reported in the Panaewa area around 4:06 p.m.
- In Kona, a report of someone throwing food at another person and wanting to remove clothing.
Monday, Nov. 26:
- Medics are responding to a suicide attempt by overdose of pain pills reported on a road off Kaloli Street around 1:42 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
- Medics were called to assist HPD with a tree that had fallen across a road in the Waipi’o/Honoka’a area around 11:55 a.m.
- Rescuers are responding to a stranded vessel about 300 meters out in the water at Onomea Bay.
- Two people are currently stuck in a Sheraton Hotel Elevator. Emergency crews have been sent to extradite them at 1:57 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
- A noise complaint in Kona of people talking into microphones, no singing involved. The parties involved were possibly all intoxicated.
- In Kona, a vehicle was left abandoned in the middle of the merge lane, creating a traffic hazard.
- A person with a bike was standing in the middle of the road for a period of time, causing traffic to back up in Kona.
