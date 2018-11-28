AD
Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 21–28

By Big Island Now
November 28, 2018, 4:34 PM HST (Updated November 28, 2018, 4:34 PM)
The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Nov. 21 and 28, 2018:

Wednesday, Nov. 21

  • A man was reported to be holding a machete yelling and screaming at people near the OfficeMax in Hilo around 6:30 p.m.
  • In Kona, a report of a person with pants down around ankles with underwear on, standing in the business who refuses to leave.
  • Medics are responding to the Puainako KTA Deli to a 40-year-old female employee who slipped and fell around 6:50 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

  • Medics are responding to a person who was reported to be found unconscious in a bathtub and breathing on Leilani Avenue around 3:54 p.m. The male party is now conscious.
  • In Kona a suspicious person is taking stuff out of a vehicle and throwing it over a guardrail.
  • A person complained of loud roosters crowing since early morning hours, creating a disturbance in Kona.
  • In Kona a person was throwing items out a window from a building.

Friday, Nov. 23

  • A report has come in a of escalating domestics in the Black Sands area of Puna at 7:43 p.m. Parties involved sound intoxicated.
  • In Kona, a person wearing only a “lava lava” around the waist, is yelling and screaming at people walking into a business at random.
  • A person wearing a mask with sparkles, was reported to be yelling obscenities in a Kona business center.
  • A person ran into a glass window/door in Kohala.
  • A suspicious, possibly intoxicated person in Kona was pushing flower pots and other items over.

Saturday, Nov. 24

  • A person complained of chickens in Kona
  • In Kona, people were making residences/home in abandoned vehicles in front of a business and creating a disturbance
  • A body was found on the side of a road in Fern Acres.

Sunday, Nov. 25

  • Around 2:30 p.m. a report was made that someone had punched a hole in a county vehicle near the state building in Hilo to steal gasoline from the vehicle.
  • Ten possible gunshots were reported in the Panaewa area around 4:06 p.m.
  • In Kona, a report of someone throwing food at another person and wanting to remove clothing.

Monday, Nov. 26:

  • Medics are responding to a suicide attempt by overdose of pain pills reported on a road off Kaloli Street around 1:42 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 27

  • Medics were called to assist HPD with a tree that had fallen across a road in the Waipi’o/Honoka’a area around 11:55 a.m.
  • Rescuers are responding to a stranded vessel about 300 meters out in the water at Onomea Bay.
  • Two people are currently stuck in a Sheraton Hotel Elevator. Emergency crews have been sent to extradite them at 1:57 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

  • A noise complaint in Kona of people talking into microphones, no singing involved. The parties involved were possibly all intoxicated.
  • In Kona, a vehicle was left abandoned in the middle of the merge lane, creating a traffic hazard.
  • A person with a bike was standing in the middle of the road for a period of time, causing traffic to back up in Kona.

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.

