HPD Identifies Puna Murder Victim

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has identified the victim in yesterday’s shooting incident in Puna. He has been positively identified as 45-year old Denton Freitas of Mountain View.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, patrol officers responded to the Fern Acres subdivision after receiving a report of a resident hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Anthurium Street. While officers were responding to the scene a passing motorist reported seeing a body on the side of the road on Anthurium Street. Officers found an adult male face down on the side of Anthurium Street with apparent gunshot wounds to his body and spent casings nearby.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation which has been classified as a murder.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or Wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.