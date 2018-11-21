Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 13–20

The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Wednesday and Tuesday, Nov. 13 and 20, 2018:

Tuesday, Nov. 13

A person was reported to be running around in a business randomly screaming at people in Kona.

A person was reported to be dancing with a bamboo stick on the side of the road in front of a business in Kona.

In Ka‘ū, a person called in a smell of smoke, unknown where coming from. But later determined to be a cooking (imu) fire.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

A complaint of a person urinating in public on the side of the road in Kona.

The Hawai’i Fire Department was asked to respond to a property in Hilo around 3 p.m. to assist with a “lift” of a patient weighing approximately 400 pounds.

A truck was reported to be fully engulfed in Fern Acres on Hibiscus Street at pole 60 around 3:15 p.m.

Medics are responding to Walmart for a person with an injured knee at 4:42 p.m.

Medics responded to a person with a hook stuck in his foot in Hilo.

A group of people were screaming at visitors walking past them and creating a disturbance in Kona. All parties involved possibly intoxicated.

A person was reported to be causing a traffic safety hazard on the side of the road, was reported to have caused a disturbance at nearby Kona businesses earlier.

Thursday, Nov. 15

A fire alarm was reported on Kīlauea Road in Hilo at 12:14 p.m.

A palm frond was reported to be causing arcing on an electric line in Orchidland at 12:18 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

A person was running in and out of traffic wearing a motorcycle helmet in Kona.

Saturday, Nov. 17

A suspicious person was parked in the parking lot of a Kohala school and a person was dancing around the vehicle.

Sunday, Nov. 18

A person reported a female in their yard in Ka‘ū, randomly sitting under a tree and talking about all the stars and galaxies in the universe. The female was possibly intoxicated.

Monday, Nov. 19

HPD is responding to an incident around noon on North Peck Road where a customer is allegedly refusing to return a port-a-potty.

A report came in that an inmate was run over by a vehicle at Kulani Prison around 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

A two car accident was reported on Kino’ole Street in Hilo around 12:12 p.m. in front of Irie Hawai’i.

Medics responded to a person who poked themselves with a pencil through their clothing in Kona.

People were reported to be throwing a knife at a tree and then later towards a rooster in Kona.

Two young individuals with skateboards were reported to be hanging on to reporting parties vehicle in Kona.

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.