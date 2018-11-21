Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 13–20

Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 13–20November 21, 2018, 12:44 PM HST (Updated November 21, 2018, 3:02 PM)
The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Wednesday and Tuesday, Nov. 13 and 20, 2018:
Tuesday, Nov. 13
- A person was reported to be running around in a business randomly screaming at people in Kona.
- A person was reported to be dancing with a bamboo stick on the side of the road in front of a business in Kona.
- In Ka‘ū, a person called in a smell of smoke, unknown where coming from. But later determined to be a cooking (imu) fire.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
- A complaint of a person urinating in public on the side of the road in Kona.
- The Hawai’i Fire Department was asked to respond to a property in Hilo around 3 p.m. to assist with a “lift” of a patient weighing approximately 400 pounds.
- A truck was reported to be fully engulfed in Fern Acres on Hibiscus Street at pole 60 around 3:15 p.m.
- Medics are responding to Walmart for a person with an injured knee at 4:42 p.m.
- Medics responded to a person with a hook stuck in his foot in Hilo.
- A group of people were screaming at visitors walking past them and creating a disturbance in Kona. All parties involved possibly intoxicated.
- A person was reported to be causing a traffic safety hazard on the side of the road, was reported to have caused a disturbance at nearby Kona businesses earlier.
Thursday, Nov. 15
- A fire alarm was reported on Kīlauea Road in Hilo at 12:14 p.m.
- A palm frond was reported to be causing arcing on an electric line in Orchidland at 12:18 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 16
A person was running in and out of traffic wearing a motorcycle helmet in Kona.
Saturday, Nov. 17
A suspicious person was parked in the parking lot of a Kohala school and a person was dancing around the vehicle.
Sunday, Nov. 18
A person reported a female in their yard in Ka‘ū, randomly sitting under a tree and talking about all the stars and galaxies in the universe. The female was possibly intoxicated.
Monday, Nov. 19
- HPD is responding to an incident around noon on North Peck Road where a customer is allegedly refusing to return a port-a-potty.
- A report came in that an inmate was run over by a vehicle at Kulani Prison around 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
- A two car accident was reported on Kino’ole Street in Hilo around 12:12 p.m. in front of Irie Hawai’i.
- Medics responded to a person who poked themselves with a pencil through their clothing in Kona.
- People were reported to be throwing a knife at a tree and then later towards a rooster in Kona.
- Two young individuals with skateboards were reported to be hanging on to reporting parties vehicle in Kona.
Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.