Power Outage Disrupts Power to 4,500 East Hawai‘i Residents

By Big Island Now
November 20, 2018, 8:46 PM HST (Updated November 20, 2018, 8:46 PM)
The Hawai‘i Electric Company has confirmed reports of power outages throughout East Hawai‘i beginning around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

A spokesperson from the company said that the power outages occurred in Kea‘au, Mt. View, Hawaiian Beaches, Volcano and other areas of East Hawai‘i.

The power was restored to all customers by 7:20 p.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the outage.

