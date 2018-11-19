Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i Executive Director Steps Down

Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i bids a fond farewell to executive director Kahi Pacarro as he takes on a new role with Parley for the Oceans. Pacarro co-founded Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i in 2010, and his ability to innovate and inspire has grown the 501c3 organization into a leader on plastic pollution awareness worldwide.

“My time as executive director has been an incredible experience. I couldn’t be prouder of what

we’ve created, and I’m so excited for the future of this organization,” says Pacarro.

Under Pacarro’s leadership, and with the help of over 24,000 volunteers across the state, Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i has removed over 415,000 pounds of debris from Hawai‘i’s coastlines, including from within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The team, which started with seven friends at a living room table, has now grown to two full-time staff and 40 core volunteers, who regularly facilitate large-scale beach cleanups and administer an educational outreach program that reaches over 10,000 students annually.

Among Pacarro’s recent accomplishments with Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i is forging strong partnerships within the local business community, including large companies like Bank of Hawai‘i and Hawaiian Airlines, who recently hosted a large beach cleanup with over 650 employees, advancing the nonprofit’s mission to educate the public about preventing plastic pollution from entering our oceans.

“As I step down, I’m confident Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i is in great hands,” says Pacarro. The organization’s Board of Directors has promoted Rebecca Mattos to operations manager, overseeing day-to-day operations as the Board searches for qualified candidates to fill its open executive director position. For more information and to inquire, info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org.

Pacarro will take on a new role as CEO of Parley Hawai‘i, a subsidiary of Parley for the Oceans, a consultant to brands seeking to minimizing their environmental footprints and improve their supply chains by using recycled ocean plastics when feasible. Notable clients include Adidas, Corona and American Express. For more information on Parley for the Oceans, go online.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon,” says Pacarro, who will remain an active member of Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i’s core volunteer team and will be at the next beach cleanup on Dec. 8, at the James Campbell Wildlife Refuge at 2 p.m. To join Pacarro, register here,

For more information on how to get involved with or support Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i,

go online.

About Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i

Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i is a grassroots, local nonprofit organization run by a small team of dedicated staff and supported by passionate volunteers. We inspire local communities to care for their coastlines through fun, hands-on beach cleanups. We also coordinate educational programs, public awareness campaigns and help others run their own beach cleanups. We love Hawai‘i’s beaches and love to keep them clean. By educating people about reducing their waste and the need to keep our beaches clean, we foster a connection to their coastline and coastlines thousands of miles away.