Alaska Airlines Offers ‘West Coast Pub at Cruising Altitude’November 15, 2018, 9:52 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2018, 9:52 AM)
Alaska Airlines will upgrade its flying experience with Alaska Airlines beer and snacks: “a West Coast pub at cruising altitude.”
Alaska will launch its new, thoughtful retail snack program and fall beer rotation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Building off the seasonally-inspired Main Cabin menu, Alaska Airlines will now offer a new line of affordable bites with both savory and sweet options:
Whether traveling for business or pleasure, Alaska’s feel-good snacks and craft beer offerings will please a variety of palates with a range of choices—including vegan and gluten-free options—that allow travelers to relax and enjoy their flight.
Savory Snacks ($2.50 each)
- Krave Gourmet Beef Cuts, Sea Salt Original
- LesserEvil Buddah Bowl Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Gold
- Luke’s Organic Potato Chips, Sea Salt
Sweet Snacks ($4.50 each)
- Creative Snacks Co. Cranberry Cashew Crunch
- Skinny Dipped Almonds, Dark Chocolate Cocoa
- Umpqua Oats, Organic Oatmeal, Himalayan Fruit & Nut
In addition, Alaska will offer four locally-crafted West Coast brews ($7.50 each) as part of its beer rotation, which updates quarterly:
- Fremont Lush IPA: Citra and Mosaic hops make this an IPA with a lot of flavor. High in IBUs but delicious and approachable.
- Lagunitas 12th of Never Ale: Well-known brand with craft legacy.
- Firestone Walker Blonde Ale: Fast-growing California beer that tastes great.
- Alaskan Kölsch: Light summer option that will satisfy guests not accustomed to craft options. Continues our partnership with Alaskan Brewing and offers a beer style that is growing in popularity.
Alaska even offers suggestions for the best beer-snack pairings, such as Fremont Lush IPA and Creative Snacks Trail Mix.
Check out Alaska’s blog post for more information on the best pairings.