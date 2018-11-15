Alaska Airlines Offers ‘West Coast Pub at Cruising Altitude’

Alaska Airlines will upgrade its flying experience with Alaska Airlines beer and snacks: “a West Coast pub at cruising altitude.”

Alaska will launch its new, thoughtful retail snack program and fall beer rotation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Building off the seasonally-inspired Main Cabin menu, Alaska Airlines will now offer a new line of affordable bites with both savory and sweet options:

Whether traveling for business or pleasure, Alaska’s feel-good snacks and craft beer offerings will please a variety of palates with a range of choices—including vegan and gluten-free options—that allow travelers to relax and enjoy their flight.

Savory Snacks ($2.50 each)



Krave Gourmet Beef Cuts, Sea Salt Original

LesserEvil Buddah Bowl Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Gold

Luke’s Organic Potato Chips, Sea Salt

Sweet Snacks ($4.50 each)



Creative Snacks Co. Cranberry Cashew Crunch

Skinny Dipped Almonds, Dark Chocolate Cocoa

Umpqua Oats, Organic Oatmeal, Himalayan Fruit & Nut

In addition, Alaska will offer four locally-crafted West Coast brews ($7.50 each) as part of its beer rotation, which updates quarterly:

Fremont Lush IPA: Citra and Mosaic hops make this an IPA with a lot of flavor. High in IBUs but delicious and approachable.

Lagunitas 12th of Never Ale: Well-known brand with craft legacy.

Firestone Walker Blonde Ale: Fast-growing California beer that tastes great.

Alaskan Kölsch: Light summer option that will satisfy guests not accustomed to craft options. Continues our partnership with Alaskan Brewing and offers a beer style that is growing in popularity.

Alaska even offers suggestions for the best beer-snack pairings, such as Fremont Lush IPA and Creative Snacks Trail Mix.

Check out Alaska’s blog post for more information on the best pairings.