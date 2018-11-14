Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 8–13

The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Thursday and Tuesday, Nov. 8, and 13, 2018:

Thursday, Nov. 8: Two individuals are fighting over a parking spot near a beach park in Kona.

Saturday, Nov. 10: A person is dancing/standing in the middle of an intersection, causing traffic to back up in Kona.

Saturday, Nov. 10: A person is laying on the sidewalk in Kona. Crews approached the person. It was later determined he was sleeping and got upset for being awakened.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Loud music complaint. Unknown location.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Driver takes a wrong turn and ends up in the bushes in Kona.

Sunday, Nov. 11: A boat was dumped in the lava field off the road near Kua Bay. The next day, it was found covered with graffiti.

Sunday, Nov. 11: A person is laying on side of the road in Kona. When approached by the reporting party, the person jumped up and ran away.

Monday, Nov. 12: A person is talking and laughing loudly in public in Kona.

Tuesday, Nov. 13: In Kona, a suspicious person approached the reporting party, asking the party to watch his bike. Then he ran away into the bushes and never returned.

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime.