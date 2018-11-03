Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandNovember 3, 2018, 4:00 PM HST (Updated November 3, 2018, 4:01 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6:45 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms near Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pololu Valley, Waipi‘o Valley, Kukuihaele, Kohala Ranch, Halaula, Kamuela, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Kapa‘au, Kawaihae, Hawi and Waikōloa Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.