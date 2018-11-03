Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6:45 p.m.

At 3:40 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms near Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pololu Valley, Waipi‘o Valley, Kukuihaele, Kohala Ranch, Halaula, Kamuela, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Kapa‘au, Kawaihae, Hawi and Waikōloa Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS