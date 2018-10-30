Supreme Court Rules in Support of Building TMT

The Hawaii Supreme Court, by majority decision, issued its opinion affirming the state Board of Land and Natural Resources’ decision to issue a Conservation District Use Permit (CDUP) for construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Maunakea on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Henry Yang, chair of the TMT International Observatory Board of Governors, issued the following statement in response to the news:

“On behalf of the TMT International Observatory, we are grateful for the Hawai‘i State Supreme Court’s ruling that will allow TMT to be built on Maunakea. We thank all of the community members who contributed their thoughtful views during this entire process.

We remain committed to being good stewards on the mountain and inclusive of the Hawaiian community. We will honor the culture of the islands and its people and do our part to contribute to its future through our ongoing support of education and Hawaii Islands’ young people.

We are excited to move forward in Hawai‘i and will continue to respect and follow state and county regulations, as we determine our next steps. We are deeply grateful to our many friends and supporters for their tremendous support over the years.”

House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki released the following statement on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court’s decision supporting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.

“Now that the State Supreme Court has ruled, it is incumbent upon government agencies, and particularly the University of Hawaiʻi, to reconcile culture and astronomy. In this modern day, we can have both. The entire world will benefit from our astronomy program.”