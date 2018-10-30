UPDATE: Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 1:15 a.m on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

At 10:14 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain upslope of Pu‘uanahulu. Rain was falling at a rate of one and a half inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kalaoa, Puako, Pu‘uanahulu, Waikoloa Village and Pōhakuloa Training Area.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1:15 a.m. if heavy rain persists.

This advisory replaces the previously issued advisory that was in effect for portions of the Island of Hawai‘i.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all islands until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Original Post: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 7:30 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Kona International Airport. Rain was falling at a rate near an inch per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kona Village Resort and Pu‘uanahulu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 10:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all islands until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.