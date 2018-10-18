Hawai‘i Gas Prices Increase Again

Drivers in Hawai‘i are paying more at the pump as Hawai‘i gas prices increased for the fifth consecutive week in some areas of the islands, according to the AAA Hawai‘i Weekend Gas Watch. On Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, statewide average price is $3.89 a gallon, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, Oct. 11, 12 cents higher than a month ago and 77 cents more than a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

The Hilo average price is $3.94, which is one cent higher than last Thursday, eight cents more than on this date last month and 84 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular is $3.77, which is five cents higher than last Thursday, 15 cents higher than on this date a month ago and 83 cents higher than on this date last year.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.15, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, eight cents higher than on this date last month and 63 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.05, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, seven cents higher than on this date last month and 69 cents more than a year ago.

Wailuku’s average is $4.15, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, eight cents higher than on this date a month ago and 56 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“The Energy Information Administration petroleum status report showed that in the western United States, gasoline stocks decreased to 26.6 million barrels during the week that ended Oct. 12,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawai‘i general manager. “Stocks are 1.5 million barrels lower than where they were at this time last year, which has led to price volatility.”

Prices as of 8 a.m. Oct. 18:

AAA Hawai‘i Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.