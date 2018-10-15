County Celebrating 25th Anniversary of West Hawai‘i Landfill

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division would like to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of the opening of the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill (WHSL) in Pu‘uanahulu (Waikoloa), South Kohala, located on Pu‘u Pōhaku Road.

The WHSL is the only solid waste facility on the Island of Hawai‘i that meets all current state and federal requirements. The site includes areas for solid waste disposal, green waste processing, recycling, and abandoned vehicle impound. Among the unique aspects at the facility are an active landfill gas collection system and a landfill leachate recovery system.

In conjunction with its landfill contractor, Waste Management Hawai‘i, the Solid Waste Division is planning to recognize this historic milestone at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at the WHSL main facility office. The Division will also open the site to the public for tours throughout the day on Oct. 26, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Division will provide transportation, within the facility, to all those interested in a short tour of the facility. Each tour is expected to last 30 minutes. To schedule a tour, contact the Solid Waste Division office at (808) 961-8270.