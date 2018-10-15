3 Charged With 59 Offenses Related to Drugs & Credit Cards

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department has charged a Hilo man and two Hilo women with 59 offenses in connection with drugs and fraudulent credit cards.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, Criminal Investigations Section detectives received information from local bank officials that fraudulent credit card purchases were being made at various retail establishments in the Hilo area. The department’s Special Enforcement Unit recovered video surveillance from these establishments and was able to identify three individuals responsible for these transactions.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Pohai Souza was located and arrested for the use of fraudulent credit card charges followed by Ryan Ikeda and Rosenda Santiago being arrested on Wednesday, Oct.10.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, Souza was charged with unlawful possession, fourth-degree theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. Her bail was set at $2600.

On Friday, Oct. 12, Ikeda was charged with first-degree credit card theft, ten counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, identification theft, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia, first-degree theft, six counts of credit card forgery, and possession of a forgery device. Ikeda’s bail was set at $177,000.

Santiago was charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, five counts of credit card forgery, seven counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, four counts of third-degree theft, four counts of fourth-degree theft, three counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia, two counts of credit card theft, and two counts of possession of a forgery device. Santiago’s bail was set at $191,900.

Police urge consumers to be mindful of keeping track of transactions of their credit card and debit card accounts. These crimes involved the use of personal information suspected as being obtained from unlawful online sources.

Both Ikeda and Santiago were unable to post bail and remain at the Hilo police cellblock pending their initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, Oct. 15, afternoon.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.