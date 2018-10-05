October 05, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday October 12: The large southwest and west series of swells from Hurricane Walaka, now a Tropical Storm, have subsided through the night but still remain somewhat elevated this morning. A moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive today and will continue through the weekend, with another moderate northwest swell anticipated by Monday or Monday night. Also, swells from distant Hurricane Sergio may boost surf on east facing shores beginning early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell for the morning going more ENE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high W medium period swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high W medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT