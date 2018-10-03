IRONMAN Set for Oct. 13 in Kailua-Kona

The 2018 IRONMAN® World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i Island, is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Over 2,400 athletes are expected to embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind and spirit to earn the title of IRONMAN World Champion. The most iconic one-day sporting event in the world is the culmination of 40 global IRONMAN events with athletes around the world striving for one of the coveted qualifying slots.

IRONMAN has teamed up with Amazon as the title sponsor of the 2018 IRONMAN® World Championship and Official Sports Nutrition Retailer of the iconic triathlon event. The collaboration will provide participants access to a vast selection of nutrition products, including items from IRONMAN official nutrition partners CLIF Bar and Gatorade, available to athletes looking to prove ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® on the sports largest stage.

“We are thrilled to announce we’ve teamed up with Amazon,” said Matthieu Van Veen, chief revenue officer for IRONMAN. “The IRONMAN World Championship is the most iconic endurance event in the world and this collaboration with Amazon as we celebrate our 40th anniversary will provide athletes globally with direct access to sports nutrition products that help them reach the pinnacle of the sport.”

The demand for sports performance and wellness products are at an all-time high. The world’s best athletes will have access to a wide range of optimal products located conveniently all in one place at www.amazon.com/ironmanrace, helping them reach their peak performance goals.

The vast array of products available in the IRONMAN World Championship store within the Amazon Sports Nutrition shopping experience will include third party certified supplement products, which will help athletes reduce the risks that are often associated with supplement use. IRONMAN encourages all athletes to know and understand their rights and responsibilities with regard to anti-doping policy and procedure and to be aware of what they are putting in their body.

Live race coverage of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon will be available on Oct. 13 in the U.S. on NBC Sports platforms and on ironman.com and globally via IRONMAN NOW on Facebook Watch.

IRONMAN History

Since its inception in 1978 on the island of O‘ahu, the IRONMAN World Championship has etched its name in history through stellar performances, inspirational participants and emotional memories. In 1981, the race moved from the tranquil shores of Waikīkī to the barren lava fields of Kona on the Island of Hawai‘i, where it continues to take place to this day.

About IRONMAN

As part of Wanda Sports Holdings, the IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series®, Iron Girl®, IRONKIDS®, International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Series races, road cycling events including the UCI Velothon® Series, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, premier marathons including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, trail running like Ultra-Trail Australia™, and other multisport races. IRONMAN’s events, together with all other Wanda Sports Holdings events, provide more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. The iconic IRONMAN® Series of events is the largest participation sports platform in the world. Since the inception of the IRONMAN® brand in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines at the world’s most challenging endurance races. Beginning as a single race, IRONMAN has grown to become a global sensation with more than 230 events across 53 countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

About Wanda Sports Holdings

Wanda Sports Holdings is the world’s leading sports business entity, founded to capture the opportunities in the global sports industry and to contribute to the prosperous international sports landscape—in three key areas: 1) Spectator Sports (media & marketing business), 2) Participation Sports (active lifestyle business), 3) Services (digital, production and service business). Wanda Sports Holding incorporates the international sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media, the iconic endurance brand IRONMAN, and Wanda Sports China. The headquarters are in Guangzhou, China.