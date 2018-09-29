Meet Famed Athlete Julie Moss at Book Signing in Kona

Kona Stories Book Store will host a public book signing and meet-and-greet with groundbreaking Ironman athlete Julie Moss on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Moss competed in her first Ironman Triathlon in 1982 as part of an experiment for her senior college research project. Except for two marathons under her belt, she brought no experience or training to the challenging 140.6-mile event combining swimming, cycling and running. What happened next stunned the competition, and the world.

After becoming the unlikely leader during the running segment of the Kona triathlon, Moss collapsed just 15 meters from the finish line. On hands and knees and falling behind, she crawled to the finish and stunned her fellow competitors and millions of television viewers.

At the age of 23, Moss become an instant global icon and a public face for fitness and endurance sports which exploded in popularity—due in part to her unlikely success. In April 2017, Moss claimed victory at the Ironman North American Championships for her age group, racing 25 minutes faster than her 1982 Ironman time. How does a 58-year-old woman beat the time of her 23-year-old self?

These and other questions are part of Crawl of Fame, an anticipated book telling Mossʻ incredible story. In it, Moss describes how she found her greater purpose while lying across the finish line in 1982, and how she used that moment to become an international inspiration for women and athletes.

For more information about the book signing at Kona Stories Book Store, call (808) 324-0350. Kona Stories is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kailua-Kona.