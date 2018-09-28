Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closure: Sept. 29–Oct. 5

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 29, to Oct. 5, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

2) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29, south of the Volcano National Park entrance, for road repairs.

3) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 32 near the Namakani Paio Camp Ground in Volcano National Park, for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

3) HILO TO ONOMEA

Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions, with alternating traffic control between mile marker 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama Stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.