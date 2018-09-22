Water System in Kea‘au Violates Drinking Water Regulations

The Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut water system in Kea‘au was notified by the State Department of Health on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, that it has violated drinking water regulations for the presence of E. coli bacteria.

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation said that a possible cause for the E. coli bacteria positive sample could be due to the disinfection system not functioning properly. The problem was discovered on Sept. 21, 2018. Since that time, the water may not have adequate disinfection and may pose a risk for customers. Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation recommends that the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Water System consumers and employees NOT drink/consume the water.

The water purveyor is collecting additional samples to test for the presence of E.coli bacteria within the water distribution system.

E. coli bacteria can exist in tropical, sub-tropical and temperate soil and may persist in soil for a number of years. E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

Residents who would like more information about the situation should contact Lotus Pond Communications at (808) 551-1649.