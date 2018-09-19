Flood Insurance Meetings to Be Held in Hilo, Kona

The County of Hawai‘i, state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Insurance Division and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) invites property owners and renters to important informational meetings on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and common misconceptions regarding various insurance coverages.

Speakers will include FEMA NFIP Flood Insurance Specialist Kathy Graf and DCCA Insurance Division Education Specialist Chanel Honda.

In addition, the DLNR will be available to assist interested individuals in viewing FEMA’s Flood

Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) utilizing the Hawai‘i Flood Hazard Assessment Tool.

Hawai‘i County personnel will aid property owners in understanding the building permit process for repairs or new construction in a Special Flood Hazard Area.

Flooding is one of the major natural disasters in the United States. The FIRMs can help residents

make informed decisions about flood insurance options and flood protection measures.

Property owners and renters are encouraged to attend one of the two informational meetings offered (see below).

For more information, call Hawai‘i County, Department of Public Works, Engineering Division, at

(808) 961-8327 or email dpweng@hawaiicounty.gov.

HILO

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Formal presentation starts at 6 p.m.

Aupuni Center Conference Room

101 Pauahi Street, Ste. 1

KAILUA-KONA

Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Formal presentation starts at 6 p.m.

West Hawaii Civic Center, Community Meeting Hale (Building G)

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway