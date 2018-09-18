HVNP Reopening, Expect Limited Parking & Long Lines

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the reopening of the park on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. , National Public Lands Day. Park visitors should anticipate heavy traffic, long lines and delays, and one third fewer parking spaces when visiting the park.

“We are thrilled to welcome our public back and share the incredible changes that have taken place,” said Superintendent Cindy Orlando. “We ask that you stay alert to these profound changes while enjoying your park and its resources.”