Re-Energizing of Leilani Estates Begins Sept. 14

Over the last two weeks, Hawai‘i Electric Light Co. crews have been working in Leilani Estates to remove damaged electrical equipment and poles, and repair and replace equipment damaged by the eruption and seismic activity, HELCO announced on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works, and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense partnered with HELCO in the assessment of damage, turning off main breakers and clearing the way for crews.

Customers have provided access for safety assessments, enabling reconnection without delay. Crews will re-energize parts of Leilani Estates starting Friday, Sept. 14.

“The eruption and seismic activity damaged poles, wires, and other electrical equipment in Leilani Estates,” said HELCO Spokesperson Rhea Lee-Moku. “For the safety of residents, first responders and others in the subdivision, power was de-energized as the eruption progressed, including in the areas identified as mandatory evacuation zones. Now that the mandatory evacuation has been lifted, crews have been able to enter the area to remove damaged equipment and make repairs.”

Hawai‘i Electric Light asks customers who want electrical service restored to contact their Customer Service office at 969-6999. Beginning Friday, Sept. 14, customers who have re-established their service accounts will be reconnected. To receive power from Hawai‘i Electric Light, customer equipment must be in good condition and able to operate safely. In addition, customer equipment must be accessible to Hawai‘i Electric Light crews before reconnection.

Hawai‘i Electric Light cares about the safety of the community. Now that power is being restored in parts of Leilani Estates, the community is urged to treat all downed power lines as energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and call Hawai‘i Electric Light’s trouble line at 969-6666 to report downed or low-hanging power lines. The company also is working with other utility providers to remove damaged non-electrical equipment from the subdivision.