Lt. Gov. Supports Attorney General’s Opinion on Gun Permitting

Hawai‘i Lt. Gov. Doug Chin on Sept. 14, 2018, issued a statement in response to a formal legal opinion from state Attorney General Russell Suzuki, clarifying the authority of county police chiefs to issue licenses permitting individuals to carry unconcealed firearms.

“The attorney general opinion provides excellent guidance to county police chiefs charged with issuing firearms licenses under Hawai‘i’s gun laws,” said Lt. Gov. Chin. “This opinion validates what many Hawai‘i residents believe, and that is that our firearms laws keep our communities safe. To promote public safety, we must defend our state laws.”

The attorney general opinion advises that Hawai‘i law does not limit unconcealed carry licenses to persons whose job entails the protection of life and property, but authorizes the issuance of such licenses to anyone engaged in the protection of life and property who demonstrates a sufficient urgency or need to carry a weapon.

The opinion further advises that a private individual would likely satisfy the criteria for an unconcealed-carry license when he or she identifies a need for protection that significantly exceeds that held by an ordinary law-abiding citizen, in addition to other requirements for possessing and carrying a firearm.

The opinion, dated Sept 11, 2018, and received yesterday in the mail by Lt. Gov. Chin, can be downloaded here.