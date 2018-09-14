Bill to Fund Military, Veterans, Clean Energy Programs Passes

Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) and Colleen Hanabusa (Hawai‘i-01) voted on Sept. 13, 2018, to pass the FY 2019 Energy and Water, Legislative Branch, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act (H.R. 5895) that funds critical clean energy, transformational science, military construction, veteran healthcare programs and more.

The bill passed by a vote of 377-20, and now heads to the president’s desk for signature.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said:

“Today’s appropriations bill takes a small step forward toward Congress actually doing its job, working together, and passing legislation to serve the people of Hawai‘i and our country. This legislation is a good example of bipartisan compromise, providing funding for veterans’ services, research into burn pit exposure for veterans, several military construction projects in Hawai‘i, expanded rural and mental healthcare, preventing homelessness, opioid addiction treatment programs, and more. This legislation also invests in clean energy and water infrastructure as we strive to protect our environment, and the health and welfare of our people. We must continue to build on this progress, put the well-being of people before party, and deliver results for them.”

“This bipartisan spending bill is a solid compromise that includes critical funding for clean energy initiatives, rural health care, military construction projects, water resource management and Veterans Administration programs that address mental health, homelessness and women’s health. Hawai‘i is home to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, which manages an Area of Responsibility that covers half the earth. These funds support the construction of new facilities and necessary refurbishments to existing infrastructure. These ongoing improvements are vital to their mission of managing the array of diplomatic and military challenges that exist throughout the region,” said Congresswoman Hanabusa. “Also included is much needed funding to help combat and plan for the impact of climate change by shoring up water resource management programs that address flooding, drought and rural water improvements. The heavy rains and flooding that we saw in April and again with Tropical Storm Olivia and Hurricane Lane highlight the immediate need to ensure our water infrastructure is properly fortified.”

Provisions in the FY 2019 Energy and Water, Legislative Branch, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act (H.R. 5895) include: