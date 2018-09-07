Live update from Hawaii County Civil Defense regarding the mandatory evacuation zone in Leilani Estates. For more information: http://bigislandnow.com/2018/09/07/leilani-estates-mandatory-evacuation-order-lifted/ Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Friday, September 7, 2018

VIDEO: Mandatory evacuation order for Leilani Estates has been lifted. VC: Scott Cade

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim is lifting the mandatory evacuation order for Leilani Estates, effective

Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

The area east of Pomaika’i Street had been closed since May 31, 2018, due to lava flows and volcanic gas from the Kīlauea Lower East Rift Zone eruption.

Access to Leilani Estates will remain restricted to residents and authorized personnel only.

The entire flow field, including a 50-yard perimeter, remains off limits. Residents with property within

the 50-yard flow field perimeter must notify Civil Defense for a waiver.

Residents returning to portions of the impacted area in Leilani Estates may experience delays of

first responder services due to limited access points and road conditions.

“Leilani Estates was evacuated to preserve health and safety, and to protect residents until the

hazards were reduced from the eruption” said Mayor Harry Kim. “We are happy residents can

return to their homes but caution everyone to stay vigilant and be prepared as conditions can

change rapidly.”

Residents moving back into their homes should take the following safety precautions.

Maintain awareness: Have a rapid retreat plan and monitor messages from Hawai‘i

County Civil Defense and HVO. The eruption could resume at any time.

Consider eye and breathing protection against volcanic particulates, which irritate the

eyes, respiratory system and skin. Be aware that sweeping, shoveling, or wiping the

material can produce glassy dust.

eyes, respiratory system and skin. Be aware that sweeping, shoveling, or wiping the

material can produce glassy dust.

Volcanic gases are still present around and downwind of fissures, particularly Fissure 8,

and some cracks. Such emissions might take weeks or months to cease once eruptive

activity ends.

and some cracks. Such emissions might take weeks or months to cease once eruptive

activity ends.

Be aware of large ground cracks which remain on roads and across land parcels, and be

mindful while walking or driving in the area.

mindful while walking or driving in the area.

Dead vegetation: Trees and other vegetation killed during the eruption may fall suddenly.

The Leilani Estates Community Center will be open on Saturday at 9 a.m. Personnel from Civil Defense and the Leilani Community Association will provide information to residents returning to their homes.

For further information, contact Kelly Wooten at Civil Defense at kelly.wooten@hawaiicounty.gov or call (808) 935-0031.