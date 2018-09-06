Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Sept. 7–Sept. 9

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 7, to Sept. 9, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) alternating lanes, both directions near mile marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile marker 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.