Hurricane Norman to Cause High Surf

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported that as of Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at 5 a.m., Hurricane Norman is a Category 3 hurricane, 305 miles ENE of Hilo, with sustained winds of 115 mph, moving WNW at 8 mph.

The National Weather Service reports that a High Surf Warning has been issued for the north- and east-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island, from South Point to Upolu Point. Winds may also increase in localized areas today.

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the following closures and recommendations are now in effect:

All County beach parks on the north and east side of the island, from South Point to Upolu Point, will be closed today. All permits and reservations for these parks have been cancelled.

Hilo area boat owners should take measures to secure their vessels until the danger passes.

Oceanfront residents are urged to be on alert for high and dangerous surf conditions through Friday.

All schools and roads are open at this time.

All closures will be updated in real time here.

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here.