Lava Tree Molds Form in Leilani Estates

On the backside of Fissure 8 in the Leilani Estates Subdivision, several new lava tree molds have formed.

Lava tree molds form when rapidly moving, extremely fluid lava come in contact with moist trees. The remaining lava drains away, leaving upright structures.

For weeks, Fissure 8 could be seen fountaining hundreds of feet high and lava swept through a densely populated neighborhood filled with trees.

Lava began erupting in Leilani Estates on May 4, 2018. Over several days, 24 fissures erupted in the Lower East Rift Zone of Kilauea Volcano.

To date, 8,493 acres or 13 square miles have been covered, and 716 homes destroyed by lava from the 2018 Kilauea Lower East Rift Zone Eruption.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes Observatory reports as of Aug. 29, 2018, there was no incandescence visible in Fissure 8, nor was there lava entering the ocean during the overflight.

Additional locations on island that usually provide an easy way to view lava tree molds are Lava Tree State Monument in Pāhoa, which consists of a forest of lava trees which formed when lava from flows in 1790 swept through the forested area.

The other location is off Mauna Loa Road within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

But at this time, both locations are closed to the public due to the eruptions at Kīlauea.

There no date set for reopening Lava Tree State Monument park, but HVNP is planning to reopen portions of the national park on Sept. 22, 2018.