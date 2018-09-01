Photos Sought for 2019 Liliʻuokalani Park Calendar Contest

Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens is seeking photograph submissions for its 3rd annual photo calendar contest celebrating the centennial of the iconic park in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

This year’s theme is titled Celebrating the Crown Jewel of the Crescent City, an old reference to the park’s beauty within the town of Hilo.

Selected photos will be featured in the 2019 Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens calendar. New works are encouraged and previously accepted images are ineligible for submission. Photographers will retain all rights to their images.

The photographer whose image is chosen for the cover will receive a Paradise Helicopters flight with award winning volcano photographers Bruce Omori and Mick Kalber.

Selections will be made by professional photographer Mary Goodrich of Volcano, a self-taught photographer. Her works are exhibited nationally and internationally and have been purchased by the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Sept. 20. For questions, contact contest chairperson Vijay Karai at vijaykarai1953@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the calendar will support ongoing park improvement and beautification projects. No fee is required to submit photos.

Last year’s grand prize winner was Jared Goodwin, a senior at Hilo High School. His work was recently featured in National Geographic.