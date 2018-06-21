HPD Arrests Man for Firearm Violations and Drugs

The Hawai‘i Police Department announces that a report from the public of a suspicious man in a vehicle parked near Ocean View leads to arrest and the recovery of a firearm and drugs.

Police responded to a 7:21 a.m. call on the report of a male parked in a suspicious manner near the area of Aloha Boulevard. Police found the vehicle matching the description given and observed a man passed out in the driver seat of the vehicle holding a pistol.

Police were able to apprehend the man without incident, and the pistol was recovered. Following a search of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.

The man was identified as Nikolaus Jason Slavik, a 39-year-old Kailua-Kona man with no permanent address. He was charged with an array of offenses that include, having a firearm on the highway, two firearm registration violations, fraudulent license plates, possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in lieu of $8,525 bail pending a court appearance Thursday, June 21.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.