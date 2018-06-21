AD
East Rift Zone Photos, June 21

By Big Island Now
June 21, 2018, 12:15 PM HST (Updated June 21, 2018, 12:15 PM)
The U.S. Geological Survey released these photos of the East Rift Zone on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The USGS UAS (unoccupied aircraft system) team took this photograph of Halema‘uma‘u Crater from the Kīlauea Overlook on Thursday, June 21.

Halema‘uma‘u Crater continues to subside and enlarge.

USGS is preparing for a flight to map further subsidence at the summit.

Fissure 8 continues building a tephra cone and producing a robust channelized lava flow on Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone.

Lower East Rift Zone eruption continues

At a wide point in the channelized lava flow, a ropy crust has formed over the more fluid lava below.

The ocean entry plume is visible to the upper left. Click to enlarge

Photo taken during early morning overflight.

Early morning view of the ocean entry.

The lava fountain from fissure 8 is visible behind the laze plume rising from the entry point.

The open lava flow channel is visible just beyond the solidified darker flows in the foreground.

