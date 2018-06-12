Flood Advisory Issued for Hawai‘i Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 11 p.m., June 12, 2018.

At 7:54 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Waikoloa Beach. Rain was falling at a rate of near half an inch per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Puako, Pu‘uanahulu, Waikoloa Village and Kalaoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.