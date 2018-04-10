South Hilo Crime Report: March 23–April 6, 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to five burglaries, seven vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins over the 14-day period from Friday March 23, to Thursday, April 6, 2018.

Two of the seven stolen vehicles were recovered at the time of this report.

Also see “South Hilo Crime Stories” below.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

5 BURGLARIES

Between March 25 and 26, unknown persons entered a residence located near the 100 block on Kahoa Street by unknown means. Neighbors observed several vehicles at the residence and over 20 people throwing a party at the residence the night prior. Beer bottles and trash found within. No items removed.

Between March 30 and 31, unknown suspect(s) entered into a business located near the 200 block on Kino‘ole Street through an unlocked window. Removed were costume jewelry and nail products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between March 31 and April 1 unknown suspect(s) had entered a residence on Keokea Street through a side bathroom window while the homeowners were not at home. Removed was an unknown make generator from within.

On April 5, unknown suspect(s) damaged the door of a church’s warehouse on Kupulau Road. The reporting party related that on April 5 at approximately 12:45 a.m., he received a call from Alert Alarm that there was an alarm showing to the warehouse. Upon arriving at the warehouse, the reporting party observed that the north-facing door was ajar and there was pry marks near the lock on the door. It was unknown at the time what items were missing from within.

On April 5, Tonia Smith, 44, was arrested and charged for Burglary 1 after home renters reported that a residence they were renting for a period of a week, located near the 2300 block on Kalanianaole Street was entered without permission. The renters reported that on April 5 at 6:50 p.m., they returned to the rental house and observed Smith sitting on the porch. The renters reported upon parking their vehicle, they observed Smith enter the front door to the residence. Upon officer’s arrival, Smith

was the only person within the residence. The renters reported that Smith consumed various alcoholic beverages that were in the refrigerator.

7 VEHICLE THEFTS

Between March 23 and 24, a 2008 blue and white Yamaha 125 Enduro-style motorcycle, plate # 549HNR was stolen from the carport of a residence located near the 200 block on Mohouli Street. Suspect is unknown at this time. Motorcycle not located.

On March 27 between 3 and 8 a.m., a 2016 Dodge Journey rental vehicle, plate # ZEG053, was stolen from a residence at an unknown location in Panaewa. Vehicle not located.

On March 28 between 1 and 2:35 p.m., a silver 2005 Scion XB, plate # HFC403 was taken from a garage at a residence located on Kahalii Place in Pepe‘ekeo. Vehicle not located.

On April 2 at 3:20 a.m., an unknown male and female party had attempted to take without permission, a white 2017 Nissan truck, plate # 258HED. The 59-year-old man awoke when he heard his vehicle leaving his residence and collide into a tree. Upon coming outside of his Lama Street residence, he

discovered that his Nissan truck had been driven to the front of his property, where the suspects got the vehicle stuck in the mud and fled the scene on foot. Vehicle was left at the property on Lama Street.

Between March 31 and April 1, unknown suspect(s) removed an orange 2014 Kymco moped, which was parked unattended along Keawe Street fronting Bears Coffee. Moped located on April 1.

Between April 3 at 8 p.m. and April 4 at 7:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma, plate # HKX411, from a property located near the 100 block on Hina Street without permission. Truck not located.

On April 3 between noon and 1 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a black 2018 Suzuki Enduro motorcycle, plate # 182HNW, from a business parking lot near the 1700 block on Kalanianaole Street without permission. Bike located on April 5.

6 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

On March 23 between 11:30 and 11:50 p.m., a 23-year-old man reported that he was punched through the open window of his silver 1995 Toyota 4runner by a 23-year-old man while parked on Lihiwai Street in Hilo. A 22-year-old man signed a waiver of prosecution form.

On March 26 at 5:37 p.m., Malia Lajala,30, was arrested for the offense of UEMV 1 (unauthorized entry motor vehicle), this after South Hilo officers were assigned to an active UEMV near the 700 block on

Kamehameha Avenue. A witness related that a female and male were attempting to enter a 2005 Dodge Dakota truck. Upon officers arrival they observed the driver side door of the truck open with Lajala within the driver seat, with her head down, a screwdriver in her right hand actively turning the screwdriver in the ignition. The vehicle owner was contacted, who related that Lajala didn’t have permission to be within the truck. Lajala was charged for UEMV 1 and Criminal Property Damage 3. Her bail was set at $12,000.

On March 27 between 6:30 and 8:10 p.m., unknown suspect(s) punched out the driver and passenger side door locks on a 2002 black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, plate # ZDR883, while it was parked near the 100 block on Puainako Street. The suspect(s) then entered the vehicle and damaged the ignition. No items were reported missing from the vehicle.

On March 31 at approximately 4:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a white 1993 Toyota Camry while it was parked near the 1400 block on Kilauea Avenue through an unlocked door. Nothing was removed from the vehicle.

On April 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 4:35 p.m., a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo, plate # HDW042, had the front driver’s side window broken while in a parking lot near the 100 block on Puainako Street. A Sprint/Android tablet and a Cricket/Android mobile phone had been removed from within the vehicle.

On April 4 between 4:30 and 9:40 p.m., a 1997 Suzuki IX, plate # ZBD571, was broken into while in the parking lot of a business on Laehala Street. The front passenger’s side window was broken, and a target lunchbox had been removed from within the vehicle.

South Hilo Crime Stories

Surveillance Camera Captures Hilo Theft Suspect

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

The Hawai‘i Police Department asks motorists to drive safely..

The HPD also asks residents and visitors alike to take the role as an observer: Watch for suspicious activity and notifying the police. You can make a difference!

Emergency: 911

Non Emergency: (808) 935-3311

Crime Stoppers: (808) 961-8300

Vice/Drug tip hotline: (808) 934-VICE (8423)

RELATED LINK

South Hilo Crime Report: March 9–15, 2018