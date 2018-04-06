Surveillance Camera Captures Hilo Theft Suspect

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Friday, March 16, 2018, an adult female stole a cellular phone and wallet that was inadvertently left on a Hilo Store aisle display table by a customer. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

The female is described as being in her mid- to early 40’s with a medium build and complexion, dark hair.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Sheldon Adviento at (808) 961-2213.