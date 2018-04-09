Coast Guard Searching for Missing Canadian

The Coast Guard announces that it is searching for a possible person in the water in the vicinity of Champagne Ponds, Big Island, Hawai‘i, on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Missing is 31-year-old Logan Whitfield of Canada.

Whitfield is described at 5’10”, 170 lbs, with short black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black swim trunks, a black t-shirt, water shoes and had a black mask and snorkel.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, O‘ahu, launched at 10:05 p.m., to search the area. Members from the Hawaii Police Department and Hawai‘i Fire Department are also conducting searches around the area.

An urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners was issued requesting boaters in the area to keep a sharp lookout.

At 9:15 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center received a call from Whitfield’s mother. She last saw him headed to go swimming in the vicinity of Champagne Ponds at 6 p.m., and notified the Coast Guard when he did not return several hours later, as previously agreed. She informed officials her son was also a fairly decent swimmer.

Anyone with information of Whitfield’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Coast Guard at (808) 842-2600.