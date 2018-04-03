Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

April 3, 2018, 3:58 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 7 p.m.

At 3:54 p.m., radar indicated nearly stationary heavy showers and thunderstorms producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Puna District.

The heaviest rainfall was occurring along Māmalahoa Highway between Volcano and Glenwood.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pāhoa, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres and Orchidlands Estates.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 7 p.m. if heavy rain persists.