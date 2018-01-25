$300,000 in Federal Funding to Fight Housing Discrimination

The Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i will receive $300,000 from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program to assist victims of housing discrimination, announced Sen. Mazie K. Hirono.

“In a state with such a high cost of living, Hawai‘i families already struggle to find and afford a place to live,” Sen. Hirono said. “They shouldn’t have to contend with the added burden of housing discrimination. This federal funding allows the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i to seek redress for victims of housing discrimination and raise awareness of fair housing laws.”

“We are very grateful to receive this grant from HUD that allows us to continue to work towards ending housing discrimination in our communities,” said Executive Director of Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i M. Nalani Fujimori Kaina. “As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, we thank Hawaii’s congressional delegation in their advocacy and support to achieve fair housing for all.”

Last April, Sen. Hirono wrote to the Senate Appropriations Committee in support of robust federal funding for the Fair Housing Initiatives Program.