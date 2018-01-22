AD
Spot the International Space Station

By Big Island Now
January 22, 2018, 9:30 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2018, 9:06 AM) · 3 Comments
The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle Endeavour. Photo NASA.

Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning tonight, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 6:55 p.m.

ISS will be visible for approximately 4 minutes at a maximum height of 53 degrees.

The space station will appear 35 degrees above the west-southwest part of the sky and disappear 13 degrees above the north-north-east part of the sky.

View a livestream from the space station here.

