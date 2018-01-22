Spot the International Space StationJanuary 22, 2018, 9:30 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2018, 9:06 AM) · 3 Comments
Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning tonight, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 6:55 p.m.
ISS will be visible for approximately 4 minutes at a maximum height of 53 degrees.
The space station will appear 35 degrees above the west-southwest part of the sky and disappear 13 degrees above the north-north-east part of the sky.
View a livestream from the space station here.