Sen. Hirono to Donate Salary During Shutdown

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono announced that she will donate the pay she would normally receive during the government shutdown, to Hawai‘i’s 14 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers.

“Community Health Centers serve hundreds of thousands of Hawai‘i residents, including keiki who rely on the Children’s Health Insurance Program,” said Sen. Hirono. “Despite broad bipartisan support for both of these programs, the President and Congressional Republicans allowed them to lapse last September. I know we can negotiate a bipartisan compromise to end the shutdown that restores resources for these critical services, protects DREAMers, and includes parity between defense and non-defense spending.”

Sen. Hirono’s salary will be divided equally between the Community Clinic of Maui, Hāmākua Health Center, Hāna Community Health Center, Ho‘ola Lahui Hawai‘i, Kalihi-Palama Health Center, Koolauloa Community Health and Wellness Center, Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services, Lana‘i Community Health Center, Moloka‘i ‘Ohana Health Care, the Bay Clinic, Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, Waikīkī Health, Waimānalo Health Center and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center.

During the 2013 government shutdown, Sen. Hirono donated her salary to Hawai‘i Meals on Wheels, Lanakila Pacific, the Hawai‘i County Economic Opportunity Council, Kaua‘i Economic Opportunity and Hale Mahaolu.