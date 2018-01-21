January 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 20 at 3:33PM HST until January 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. High near 76. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. High near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Moderate trade winds will deliver a steady stream of clouds and showers the next couple of days as moisture associated with a dissipated front combines with a weak disturbance aloft. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with periods of isolated to scattered showers drifting leeward. Winds may diminish Thursday and Friday with a land and sea breeze weather regime setting up.

