NASA@My Library During the Waimea Cherry Blossom Festival

The Hawai‘i State Public Library in Waimea, the Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library, will offer a free family activity, “Ultraviolet Cherry Blossoms,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Waimea Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

This program is being offered as part of NASA@My Library, an initiative to engage public audiences nationwide in informal and lifelong learning with the excitement of NASA exploration and discovery.

Participants will explore the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun on humans and Waimea cherry blossoms. Visitors will create cherry blossoms that test UV exposure and will learn how to protect themselves and our cherry blossoms from UV radiation.

Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library is proud to be one of 75 public libraries (and the only library in the state of Hawai‘i) chosen to be part of NASA@ My Library, led by the National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA) Public Programs Office, the Pacific Science Center, Cornerstones of Science and the Education Development Center.

This program is made possible through the support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate via a cooperative agreement between NASA and SSI. NASA@My Library is an initiative of the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_Net), a hands-on learning network for libraries and their communities across the country.

For more information, call (808) 887-6067. The Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.