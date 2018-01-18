South Hilo Water Shut-Off Notice

Water will be temporarily turned off in South Hilo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, to repair a water main leak.

Repair will be in the area of Waiānuenue Avenue and Lele Street. Motorists are asked to drive slow and with caution in this construction area.

For the community’s use, potable water distribution spigots will be setup at the following locations; Kaʻiulani Street near Easter Seals office and on Ainako Avenue above Lahaina Street.

Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water. You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing which will be released as you initially use water.

Affected customers may be without water or experience low water pressure and are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off.

The Department of Water Supply regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura at 961-8790.

Affected areas: