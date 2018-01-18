January 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 11:55PM HST until January 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. High near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with a northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. High near 76. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east southeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Looking Ahead

Strong and gusty trade winds are in store through Thursday as robust surface high pressure passes north of the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, though a few showers will periodically spread leeward on the gusty trades. Winds will gradually decrease from Friday into the weekend as the surface high is pushed far northeast of the islands.

