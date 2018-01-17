January 17, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 3:37AM HST until January 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Strong high pressure passing by to the north of the islands will result in windy trades through Friday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but will also spread leeward due to the strong trades. Winds will decrease over the weekend into early next week as a front approaches from the west. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, with a stray shower affecting leeward areas from time to time.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 77. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with a northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 76. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.