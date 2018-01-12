January 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 12 at 6:26AM HST until January 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A weak pressure pattern across the islands will allow daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to prevail through Saturday night. Expect afternoon clouds with isolated showers, along with mostly clear nights and mornings. Trade winds will build back across the state starting Sunday, then strengthen through the first half of next week, becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers may become more frequent around Tuesday as the trades increase.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning.