January 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will cause the winds to weaken across most of the state from later tonight through Tuesday. This will allow local sea breezes to develop over the western islands Tuesday afternoon, with clouds and isolated showers over some interior sections. As the front arrives near Kauai early Wednesday morning, it is expected to weaken to a surface trough. An upper-level trough will also pass over the state from Wednesday into Thursday, which may enhance rainfall, particularly on the Big Island. A weak surface ridge moving over the islands later this week will produce light and variable winds from Friday through this weekend.

